Firefighters battle blaze near London's Elephant and Castle station

Video shows explosion in railway arches underneath track

A fire broke out at Elephant and Castle station in London. Twitter
A fire broke out at Elephant and Castle station in London. Twitter

A major fire broke out on Monday near Elephant and Castle railway station in south London.

Dramatic video posted from the scene showed an explosion in the railway arches underneath the track.

The blast sent a plume of smoke above the station and near large tower blocks about 2pm London time.

London Fire Brigade urged people to avoid the area while they battle the blaze. Three commercial units in the arches, four cars and a telephone box are all alight, firefighters said.

"Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows," the brigade wrote on Twitter.

Network Rail said trains would not be stopping at the station.

"Trains are currently stopped, unable to proceed in the Elephant and Castle area," it said.

"Emergency services are on site and we await confirmation that the area is safe for the passage of trains."

Updated: June 28, 2021 05:48 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Pope Francis meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Reuters 

Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken

Europe
Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, blamed tactical voting for her party's disappointing results. EPA

France's far right 'stopped in its tracks' by key election defeat

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world