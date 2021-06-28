Firefighters battle blaze near London's Elephant and Castle station

A major fire broke out on Monday near Elephant and Castle railway station in south London.

Dramatic video posted from the scene showed an explosion in the railway arches underneath the track.

The blast sent a plume of smoke above the station and near large tower blocks about 2pm London time.

London Fire Brigade urged people to avoid the area while they battle the blaze. Three commercial units in the arches, four cars and a telephone box are all alight, firefighters said.

"Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows," the brigade wrote on Twitter.

Network Rail said trains would not be stopping at the station.

"Trains are currently stopped, unable to proceed in the Elephant and Castle area," it said.

"Emergency services are on site and we await confirmation that the area is safe for the passage of trains."