Family of Kurdish-Iranian boy who drowned in English Channel want to bring him home

Artin to be buried in Sardasht alongside his parents and two siblings

Artin died after the boat he was travelling in with members of his family sank in the English Channel. Reuters 
Artin died after the boat he was travelling in with members of his family sank in the English Channel. Reuters 

The family of a Kurdish-Iranian boy who drowned in the English Channel want his body to be returned to his home country.

Police in Norway on Monday said the identity of the child, 15-month-old Artin, was confirmed through his DNA profile.

Artin and four of his family members died when the boat in which they were travelling sank in the English Channel on October 27.

Read More

Artin (far left) died along with four other members of his family (left to right) Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, and Armin, six. HengawPolice in Norway identify body as Kurdish-Iranian boy who went missing in English Channel

His body was found on Norway’s south-west coast near Karmoy on January 1, but his identity was only recently confirmed.

Artin’s family told Norwegian newspaper Aftenbladet that they wanted his remains to be buried in the Iranian city of Sardasht, near the border with Iraq.

The other members of Artin’s family who died - Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, 9, and Armin, 6 - were buried in Sardasht in November last year.

Artin’s uncle Khalil Iran Nezhad said the Iranian government covered those repatriation costs.

Norwegian media reported that the family had not yet closed the grave where the parents and siblings were buried.

"I'm both happy and sad," Nihayat, another of Artin’s relatives, told the BBC on Monday.

"Happy that Artin's remains were eventually found, and sad that he left us for good."

Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of police investigations in Norway, said the discovery of the body in Karmoy was highly unusual.

"We didn't have a missing baby reported in Norway and no family had contacted the police," she said.

The blue overall he was wearing was not a Norwegian brand, another indication that the baby was not from Norway, she said.

The discovery of Artin’s body comes amid rising concern over the number of dangerous Channel crossings being made.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the public was “fed up” and “demoralised” by the number of migrants crossing the Channel.

“The British public are fed up, they’re absolutely fed up and demoralised with what we have been seeing, and I’ve been very clear to my department - as I have been over the last 12 months - about operational activity from Border Force,” she told the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the issue.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson “raised the need for redoubled efforts to deter migrants from attempting this perilous journey”.

Published: June 8, 2021 02:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Sunseekers enjoy the hot weather on Brighton beach. Reuters 

UK holidaymakers told to stay at home this summer in blow to expanded green list

Europe
An Amazon logo at the company's headquarters in Turin, Italy. Wealthy nations want to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to move profits to low-tax offshore havens. Getty Images

G7 global tax plan: low-tax countries could exploit loopholes to escape 15% levy

Economy
A migrant is escorted by a Border Force officer after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. AP

UK tough talk on migrants falls flat as Europe refuses to help

Europe
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government