Covid: warning tourism in Europe won't recover until 2024

European tourism chiefs voiced optimism over the prospects of resuming travel this summer but said the industry would not fully recover from the pandemic until 2024.

In a report summarising the situation as "not great, not terrible", the European Travel Commission said vaccinations and the EU's plans for a digital health pass would help to fulfil "pent-up demand" for foreign holidays.

Britain is poised to unveil its traffic-light system to resume international travel from May 17, while Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this week that "the time has come to book your holidays in Italy".

“Following a gloomy 12 months, we finally have reasons to be more optimistic about summer 2021,” said ETC executive director Eduardo Santander.

But the industry body predicted that international arrivals in Europe this year would remain 46 per cent lower than usual.

Demand for international travel is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, although domestic travel may return to normal by next year.

Air traffic figures for March 2021 showed a 68.9 per cent drop in aviation compared with March 2019, as travel remained largely restricted.

In addition, the hospitality industry’s recovery is moving more slowly in Europe than in the US or China because tougher restrictions remain in place, the ETC said.

Quote What's needed is clarity of communications and the speedy rollout of [the] EU certificate

With governments under pressure to revive their battered economies, countries are looking to digital health certificates as a way of resuming travel.

The EU’s planned certificate will allow people to prove that they have either been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from Covid-19.

Britain is working on similar plans, and G7 transport ministers held an online round of talks on Wednesday to establish global standards.

“The rollout of vaccination programmes in Europe, although hampered by some hurdles, has proven its effectiveness in stopping Covid-19 infection rates,” Mr Santander said.

“Meanwhile, the proposed EU Digital Green Certificate opens the door for destinations across Europe to welcome back European and international travellers in the coming season, much earlier than we thought.

“What’s needed now to revive consumer confidence is clarity of communications regarding the applicable travel rules and the speedy rollout of [the] EU certificate.”

Brussels hopes to launch the certificate by June, but Italy moved ahead this week by saying it would look to resume tourism with its own health pass in mid-May.

Cyprus also moved ahead last week by announcing it would open up to vaccinated tourists travelling from 65 countries, including the US and UAE, from May 10.

Germany, which is still under a strict lockdown, said on Thursday it would seek to allow some holiday travel this summer.

“We want as much holiday as is responsible in the summer,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Turkey.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Keane on … Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League bid: “They’re great. With the attacking force they have, for me, they’re certainly one of the favourites. You look at the teams left in it - they’re capable of scoring against anybody at any given time. Defensively they’ve been good, so I don’t see any reason why they couldn’t go on and win it.” Mohamed Salah’s debut campaign at Anfield: “Unbelievable. He’s been phenomenal. You can name the front three, but for him on a personal level, he’s been unreal. He’s been great to watch and hopefully he can continue now until the end of the season - which I’m sure he will, because he’s been in fine form. He’s been incredible this season.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s instant impact at former club LA Galaxy: “Brilliant. It’s been a great start for him and for the club. They were crying out for another big name there. They were lacking that, for the prestige of LA Galaxy. And now they have one of the finest stars. I hope they can go win something this year.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

