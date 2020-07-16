Coronavirus: falling ICU death rate suggests improving care, says new study

USA WALMART FACE MASKS A Walmart shopper wears a mask as protection against the coronavirus as he leaves the supermarket in Burbank, California. The retailer announced it will require customers nationwide to wear face masks inside their stores from July20. EPA (EPA)

Fewer Covid-19 patients are dying in intensive-care units around the world, researchers found, indicating that hospitals are getting better at treating severe forms of the pandemic disease.

Overall, the mortality rate of patients with the novel coronavirus treated in ICUs had fallen to just under 42 per cent at the end of May from almost 60 per cent in March. That’s according to the first systematic analysis of two dozen studies involving more than 10,000 patients in Asia, Europe and North America.

The fast spread of SARS-CoV-2, high caseload and proportion of patients requiring breathing support placed “unprecedented demand” on ICU services, researchers wrote in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Anaesthesia. Countries in the later phases of the pandemic may now be coping better, they said.

“It may reflect the rapid learning that has taken place on a global scale due to the prompt publication of clinical reports early in the pandemic,” wrote the authors, led by Tim Cook, an anesthesiologist and intensive care physician in Bath, England. “It may also be that ICU admission criteria have changed over time, for example, with greater pressure on ICUs early in the pandemic surge.”

Global toolbox of treatments

The World Health Organization is collating data from countries to identify elements that reduce mortality, with a goal to create a toolbox of treatments that will enable doctors to provide better care for the full range of Covid-19 patients. The new study will add to the cumulative knowledge, said Sylvie Briand, the WHO’s director for global infectious hazard preparedness.

“This is critical information that will help us to refine our strategy for reducing mortality,” she said.

The review found ICU mortality doesn’t differ significantly across regions, despite apparent variations in treatments and other areas, suggesting that no specific therapy reduces ICU mortality, the authors said in a statement.

Last month, the inexpensive anti-inflammatory dexamethasone was found to reduce deaths by a third among patients receiving mechanical ventilation, and there is hope this will improve survival further, they said.

Critical illness associated with Covid-19 can be prolonged. About a fifth of ICU hospitalisations in the UK lasted more than four weeks, and 9 per cent persisted for more than 42 days.

Mortality in ICUs for Covid-19 is almost twice the typical 22 per cent rate there for other viral pneumonias.

“The important message, however, is that as the pandemic has progressed and all these factors combine, survival of patients admitted to ICU with Covid-19 has significantly improved,” the authors said.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Simon Goddard

Omnibus Press

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour