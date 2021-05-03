Boris Johnson indicates UK on course to ditch social distancing in June

Britain could ditch social distancing on June 21 if there is a sustained fall in new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I think we've got a good chance, a good chance of being able to dispense with one-metre plus," Mr Johnson said during a local election campaign visit to the north of England.

The UK is easing lockdown measures thanks to falling infection numbers and a successful vaccination campaign that saw nearly 50 million doses administered since January.

Britain's Boris Johnson greets members of the public while campaigning on behalf of Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer ahead of the 2021 Hartlepool by-election. PA.

The distancing rule requires people to stay at least one metre apart, but has been heavily criticised by the hospitality industry.

In April, gyms, hairdressers, outdoor restaurants and pubs were allowed to reopen in England.

On May 17, indoor dining will be allowed and foreign travel rules eased, but not fully lifted.

But Mr Johnson struck a cautious tone ahead of that deadline.

"We do want to do some opening up on May 17, but I don't think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else. I certainly don't. We've got to be very, very tough, and we've got to be as cautious as we can," he said.

During campaigning, Mr Johnson has faced questions about who paid for the refurbishment of his apartment and childcare for his son.

Last month it was reported that he said he would prefer to see "bodies piled up in the street" before ordering a third lockdown – an allegation he denies.

Campaigning ahead of an election for a parliamentary seat and local government elections, Mr Johnson declined to answer questions about opposition Labour Party allegations of sleaze.

"All this kind of stuff is absolutely not relevant," he said, insisting that voters wanted to focus on policies ahead of the elections on Thursday.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. "The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away."

