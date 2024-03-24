Russian accounts of Moscow attack a 'smokescreen' says UK minister

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Sunday said that the UK had "very little confidence" in Russian attempts to link a Moscow concert hall attack to Ukraine.

He spoke as Russia declared an official day of mourning to commemorate the lives of at least 133 people killed in the attack, described as the deadliest in Russia in two decades.

"We know that they are creating a smokescreen of propaganda to defend an utterly evil invasion of Ukraine, but that doesn't mean that it's not a tragedy when innocent people lose their lives," Mr Hunt told Sky News on Sunday.

"I take what the Russian government says with an enormous pinch of salt... after what we've seen from them over the last few years," added Mr Hunt.

Armed gunmen went on a rampage on Friday at the Crocus City Hall in a suburb on the northern edge of Moscow. The Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claiming responsibility for the attack.

Russian authorities have not yet blamed the group, but president Vladimir Putin has said 11 suspects had been arrested, including the four gunmen as they attempted to travel "towards Ukraine where, according to preliminary information, they had a window to cross the border".

Russia's FSB security service said earlier that the assailants had been "in contact" with people in Ukraine as they tried to flee the country.

Mr Hunt warned that the UK and other European countries should "absolutely" be concerned about the re-emergence of IS on the world stage.

"We are very lucky in this country that we have incredibly impressive intelligence agencies who have been successful... in foiling a lot of terrorist threats over recent years, but we have to remain vigilant," he said.

"If it is Islamic State, they're utterly indiscriminate in what they do, they're prepared to murder in the most horrific way."

Pope Francis on Sunday joined the chorus of international condemnation of the attack, saying it was a "vile" attack that offended God.

"I assure my prayers for the victims of the vile terrorist attack carried out in Moscow, may the Lord receive them in his peace, comfort their families and convert the hearts of those who ... carry out these inhuman actions that offend God," the Pope said in St. Peter's Square after the Palm Sunday mass.

Tajikistan has pushed back against claims by Russian media and politicians that the gunmen held Tajik nationality.

"Terrorists have no nationality, no homeland and no religion," President Emomali Rahmon told Mr Putin in a phone call, the Tajik president's office said in a statement on Sunday.