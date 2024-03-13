France to raise funds for war-ravaged Sudan at aid conference on April 15

France will co-host an international conference to raise funds for Sudan and neighbouring countries on April 15, the first anniversary of the civil war, French officials have told The National.

“We are facing an absolutely dramatic crisis on a humanitarian and geopolitical level,” said a source close to Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Sejourne.

“In a context of increasing international crises, our intention is to shed light on this crisis, which must not become the forgotten crisis.”

The conference, which will be co-hosted with the European Union and Germany, was announced by Mr Sejourne in a speech last month.

He said at the time that it would “try to resolve the dramatic humanitarian crises plaguing this area”.

Invitees include Sudan's neighbours, international organisations such as the United Nations and donors, as well as EU member states.

Fund-raising efforts will be geared towards Sudan and neighbouring countries where several hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees have fled.

Also on the agenda at the conference will be humanitarian access, which presents “a real difficulty”, the source said.

“The suffering of the Sudanese people is unacceptable and unbearable,” they said.

Recent reports have highlighted the famine that has gripped parts of the country.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned last month that at least 25 million people were struggling with soaring rates of hunger and malnutrition.

Thousands of families are displaced to Chad and South Sudan each week.

A “hunger catastrophe” is looming, the WFP said.

The programme is facing an almost $300 million funding gap for the next six months despite the need for humanitarian assistance.

The Sudanese army rejected a call for a ceasefire during Ramadan, which began on Monday, saying it intended to continue to fight.

Residents in Khartoum told AFP they are struggling to feed themselves.

“Ramadan? We've been doing that for months!” said resident Othman Idriss.

“We have been eating one meal a day for months and we no longer even have the means to prepare it ourselves,” he said in a phone call.

“They serve it to us in a soup kitchen organised in a mosque.”

Both the army and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been found by the UN to have committed war crimes during the conflict.