French authorities rescue migrants in distress in English Channel

French authorities are responding to an “incident” in the English Channel involving a small boat thought to have been carrying migrants looking to reach Britain.

As many as three people may have died while the vessel was still in French waters, a report by the i suggests.

The migrants were reportedly trying to reach Britain and fell into the sea on Wednesday off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez, west of Calais.

The report quoted French authorities saying 180 people were pulled to safety by rescue operators.

One person was recovered unconscious and could not be resuscitated by the crew, with two others missing, the report said.

“We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters," a UK government spokesman said.

“French authorities are leading the response and investigation. We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “Our thoughts go out to the families of those affected by the tragic loss of life in the English Channel this afternoon and to all those who valiantly answered the distress call.

“This is yet another avoidable human tragedy.

“Men, women and children from countries such as Afghanistan are risking their lives in the Channel as a direct consequence of safe routes being so limited and ineffective.

“There will be more deaths unless the government rethinks its approach.

“Instead of the unlawful and costly Rwanda plan, we need a plan to provide sanctuary for those fleeing persecution, violence and torture without having to take dangerous journeys."

Mr Solomon said the UK should expand options for family reunion, introduce refugee visas and put in place an agreement with the French government to "give people a fair hearing and treat them with dignity and humanity".

This week, Home Office figures showed that more than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the strait between England and France.

The number of Channel arrivals is 32 per cent lower than the total recorded this time last year (2,953) but 49 per cent higher than the total at this stage in 2022 (1,482).

A total of 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK after making the crossing in 2023, down 36 per cent on a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.