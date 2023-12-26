Russian strike hits Kherson station as evacuation train departs

Russian forces have shelled a railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Tuesday.

“There was a Russian strike on the railway station. There was an evacuation train,” Mr Zelenskiy stated in his nightly video address.

He added that emergency services were assessing the situation, with the exact number of casualties still unclear.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko confirmed that the strike had resulted in at least one fatality and four injuries.

“One policeman was killed and two civilians and two policemen were wounded by shrapnel,” he said.

Mr Klymenko detailed the incident on Telegram, noting: “Kherson in the evening. Around 140 civilians waiting at the station for an evacuation train. That's the moment that the enemy began a massive bombing of the city.”

He added that a train and the station were damaged, but “the situation is under control and the railway is ready to continue functioning”.

Kherson, occupied by Russian troops since Moscow's invasion in late February 2022, has been under regular bombardment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson military administration, reported sustained Russian strikes over the past 24 hours, wounding four people, including one seriously.

Russia takes control over Maryinka

Russia has reportedly seized full control of Maryinka, marking a notable advance in eastern Ukraine, according to Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised this development as a significant success.

Despite the claim of complete liberation by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military has denied this, stating their troops are still present in the city.

Maryinka's capture, following the intense battle for Bakhmut in May, represents a strategic win for Russia, positioning it closer to the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces, despite a counter-offensive, have struggled to dislodge Russian forces from their entrenched positions in the area.