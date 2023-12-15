EU opens Ukraine membership talks, bypassing Hungary in historic first

The EU on Thursday made a historic decision to open membership talks with Ukraine, bypassing objections from Hungary.

The decision at a summit in Brussels takes Ukraine a step closer to its long-term strategic goal of anchoring itself in the West and liberating itself from Moscow's orbit.

Although membership would probably be many years away, the decision gives Ukraine a major political boost as its war against Russia's invasion grinds on.

The announcement comes at a critical time for Ukraine, after its counter-offensive against Russian forces failed to make major gains and with US President Joe Biden so far unable to get a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv through the US Congress.

The EU made the decision in a highly unorthodox fashion.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties with Moscow, agreed to leave the room while his peers from the EU's 26 other members agreed to the move.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz played a key role in getting Mr Orban to leave the room to clear the way for a decision, diplomats and officials said.

Mr Scholz said the decision was "a strong sign of support" for Ukraine.

"This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day … history is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

In an exchange with President Emmanual Macron on X on Thursday evening, Mr Zelenskyy thanked France for its support and the French leader for his congratulations on the news that Ukraine's EU bid is progressing.

"I just had a call with Emmanuel Macron following the EU Commission decision to open Ukraine’s EU accession talks," Mr Zelenskyy said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Thank you, dear Emmanuel, for your kind congratulations and all the support that France has provided to Ukraine on this path.

I just had a call with @EmmanuelMacron following the #EUCO decision to open Ukraine’s EU accession talks.



Thank you, dear Emmanuel, for your kind congratulations and all the support that France has provided to Ukraine on this path. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 14, 2023

Mr Macron replied: "Ukraine will never be alone."

Moldova and Georgia see their accession bids gain pace

The leaders also agreed to accession talks with another former Soviet republic, Moldova, and to grant candidate status to yet another, Georgia.

"It is clear that these countries belong to the European family," Mr Scholz said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The leaders said they would also start membership talks with Bosnia when it has made political reforms.

EU leaders consider financial aid package for Ukraine

On Thursday evening, the EU leaders were still to decide on a proposal to grant Ukraine $55 billion in vital financial aid as part of a broader top-up of the bloc's long-term budget.

Mr Orban had previously objected to that plan, too.

He gave corruption and other issues as reasons that Ukraine was not ready for EU talks.

But EU diplomats suspected Mr Orban was using the issue as a bargaining chip to try to unlock EU funds frozen over concerns about the rule of law in Hungary.

On Wednesday, the European Commission restored Hungary's access to up to $11.2 billion in refunds for economic projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.

Mr Orban stood by his objections to membership talks for Ukraine even after the decision was made.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares EU's move to grant Ukraine candidate status a victory - video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares EU's move to grant Ukraine candidate status a victory

"Hungary's stance is clear, Ukraine is not prepared for us to start talks on EU membership," he said, calling the decision to start talks "irrational" and "inappropriate".

"But 26 member states were adamant that this decision must be made, so Hungary decided that if 26 decide so, they should go on their own path and Hungary does not wish to participate in this bad decision."

In the middle of war, geographically bigger than any EU member and with a population of 44 million, Ukraine presents some unique challenges for admission to the 27-member bloc.

But membership talks will probably take years and will not start immediately.

First, the EU will have to agree to a negotiating framework for the talks, which will require another unanimous decision.

The leaders said they would take this step when Ukraine met outstanding requirements on democracy and the rule of law.

Many EU leaders had said that not agreeing to start negotiations would have been seen as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Mr Orban had not asked for anything in return for letting the decision be made.

"He realised that we were in a situation where there were 26 who had one position and he had a different one, so he didn't want to block it and this solution was found," Mr Costa said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was more blunt, suggesting it was time for Mr Orban to be quiet.

"If you are part of the decision, you agree with the decision, or afterwards you just have to keep your mouth shut," he said.

EU agrees to new round of sanctions against Russia

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to impose a 12th round of sanctions against Russia over the war on Ukraine, hitting diamond exports and better enforcing an oil price cap.

The 27 leaders said in a statement issued during their summit in Brussels that they welcomed the approval of the new sanctions on Moscow.

The EU has imposed an unprecedented battery of penalties against Russia since Mr Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The latest sanctions, which still have to be formally published, are set to ban Russia's lucrative diamond exports.

They also include measures aimed at tightening enforcement of an oil price cap to curb the amount of revenue the Kremlin makes from crude sales to non-EU countries.

European diplomats warn the EU is running out of further sectors it can agree on targeting.

Russia's economy has so far weathered the West's punishment and Mr Putin boasted on Thursday that the country could "move forward".