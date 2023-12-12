Netherlands raises terrorism threat level amid 'real chance' of attack

The Dutch anti-terrorism agency raised the country's threat level for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday, saying the likelihood of a terrorist attack in the Netherlands had increased in recent months.

The country's threat level was raised to four, or “substantial”, on a five-step scale by the National Co-ordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security, which cited the Israel-Gaza conflict as the cause.

“Organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda are using the war in Gaza to urge sympathisers to carry out attacks in the West,” the agency said.

“Attacks and arrests in France, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom since early October illustrate the risks posed by radicalised individuals who are inspired by current events and terrorist organisations.”

If the agency were to receive information about a specific attack being planned in the Netherlands, it would raise the threat level to five, or “critical”.

Attacks have happened recently in neighbouring European countries.

French gendarmes patrol near the Eiffel Tower after a man attacked passers-by in Paris. AP

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old German-Filipino tourist was fatally stabbed near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The man accused of carrying out the attack is under investigation on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation.

He had been under surveillance for suspected radicalisation and had been convicted and served prison time for a planned attack that never took place.

Belgian police patrol in Brussels after a man suspected of killing two Swedish football supporters was shot by officers during an operation. EPA

In October, authorities in Brussels shot and killed a Tunisian citizen hours after they say he shot three Swedish football fans, killing two of them, and posted a video online in which he claimed credit for the attack.

Sweden raised its terror alert to the second-highest level in August after a string of public desecrations of the Quran sparked angry demonstrations across Muslim countries and threats from militant groups.