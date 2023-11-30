French woman arrested for trying to lure Europeans to ISIS in Syria

A French woman who moved to Syria where she allegedly helped ISIS to buy weapons and lure Europeans to the ideology has been arrested in Germany.

The woman, identified by German authorities as Samra N, was arrested in Trier on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday.

She was a teenager when she allegedly travelled to Syria in September 2013, joined Jabhat al-Nusra and married one of its fighters according to Islamic rites.

Prosecutors said the couple joined ISIS in November 2013.

While in Syria, Samra N helped her husband procure military equipment for ISIS, according to the charges.

She allegedly tried to persuade people living in Germany to also go to Syria and become a member of Jabhat al-Nusra.

She temporarily took in a woman who had been persuaded to leave Germany.

On two occasions, when her husband was away on combat missions, she stayed in women’s houses that ISIS had occupied after driving out the original residents, which Germany considers a “war crime against property”.

Samra N returned to Germany in early 2014, but remained a member of ISIS until at least February 2015, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear why she went to Germany.

The woman is accused of having participated as a member of two foreign terrorist organisations.