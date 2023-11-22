Europe to step up Gaza aid as it hails temporary ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

European leaders on Wednesday welcomed a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip approved overnight by the Israeli government and involving the release of 50 hostages by Hamas.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the agreement reached on the release of the 50 hostages and on a pause in hostilities,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Every day these mothers and children are held hostage by terrorists is one too many. I share the joy of the families who can soon embrace their loved ones again.”

All hostages must “immediately” be released, said the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell on X, former Twitter.

“After seven weeks of suffering, finally, they will be reunited with their families,” he wrote.

The EU welcomes the agreement to release 50 hostages from Gaza for an extended pause in the conflict.



The European Commission will upscale further aid shipments to Gaza “as quickly as possible to alleviate the humanitarian crisis” in the enclave, said Ms von der Leyen.

“The European Commission will do its utmost to use this pause for a humanitarian surge to Gaza,” she said.

David Cameron, the UK Foreign Secretary, also welcomed the announcement as he prepared to host a delegation of the ministerial committee of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in London.

“This pause provides an important opportunity to ensure much greater volumes of food, fuel and other life-saving aid can reach Gaza on a sustained basis,” Mr Cameron said. “We have already doubled our aid commitment to Palestinians this year and will work closely with the UN to ensure it reaches those who need it.”

The EU has quadrupled its humanitarian aid for Gaza but the number of aid convoys entering through the Rafah crossing has remained insufficient, according to the UN.

“This is a moment we can build on,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on X.

“Now, we must redouble efforts to bring all remaining hostages back home, to step up humanitarian aid and to use this glimmer of hope to find a lasting, sustainable solution and a real vision for peace that rebuilds the political horizon.”

The EU's 27 countries are deeply divided between those who strongly support Israel and others who have voiced greater concern for the lives of Palestinian civilians.

The EU has had a no-contact policy with Hamas, which it has listed as a terror organisation, since 2007.