France vows crackdown on fake bomb alerts that closed attractions and airports

France is looking to clamp down on people making fake bomb threats that closed tourist attractions and airports across the country on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti blamed “little jokers” for a spate of threats that temporarily shut the Eiffel Tower, Versailles Palace and about six airports.

The fake threats were made after a teacher was killed in the city of Arras and France raised the national terror threat to its highest level.

Europe is also on edge with security tensions rising around the conflict in Gaza and Israel, and the killing in Belgium of two Swedish football fans.

Mr Dupond-Moretti said the “little jokers” behind the false bomb alerts would punished.

“They will be found, they will be punished and their parents will be required to reimburse the damages they have caused” if they are minors, he said.

Emailed “threats of attack” combined with abandoned luggage scares triggered evacuations at multiple airports including Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais near Paris, leading to hours of delays.

Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in Blagnac was one of the many airports evacuated across France, on October 18, 2023. AFP

The situation had returned to normal at all airports by Wednesday evening.

The Palace of Versailles, a major tourist attraction, has been evacuated three times since Saturday for bomb disposal teams to check the site. The Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum have also been evacuated.

Versailles, a former royal château, apologised to visitors for forcing them to evacuate from the 17th-century palace “for security reasons”.

The tourist attraction said on X, formerly Twitter, that it reopened hours later after checks.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran said that the multiple security alerts and evacuations must not grip France with fear.

“This is what the terrorists are waiting for, to terrorise us … We can be vigilant and I prefer to speak about a vigilant society,” Mr Veran said.

“Vigilance, yes. Fear, no,” he added. “And even less so terror and not psychosis.”

Security alerts are evaluated on a case-by-case basis in co-ordination with the police, he added.

The prefecture for the Lyon region reminded the public that communicating false information can lead to prison and a heavy fine.

In Nice, an abandoned piece of luggage also briefly disrupted operations at the airport.

The high school in Arras, where the teacher was murdered by a former pupil suspected to be a terrorist, was evacuated on Monday after a security alert, just before a moment of silence in schools across France.

The antiterrorism prosecutor said on Tuesday that the former pupil declared his allegiance to ISIS before the stabbing.

France has heightened its threat alert level, with authorities adding 7,000 soldiers to the 3,000 already in French streets.

They are tasked with guarding Jewish places of worship, schools, train stations and other sensitive areas.

Belgian police killed 45-year-old Tunisian Abdesalem Lassoued, suspected in the football fan killing which is being treated as a “terrorist attack”.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Belgian attack.