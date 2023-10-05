European leaders move towards reforming asylum and migration rules

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to “strengthen European action to ending illegal migration” during a meeting he chaired with Italy’s hard-right leader Giorgia Meloni at the European Political Community summit in Spain on Thursday.

“Tackling illegal migration is a shared European challenge," Mr Sunak said at the summit.

"Numbers are up everywhere and I believe, as do other European leaders, that it should be us who decide who comes to our countries and not criminal gangs.

“That’s why I was pleased I could convene a meeting together with the Italian Prime Minister, but also leaders from Albania, the European Union, France and the Netherlands to talk through this issue to see how more we can work together, strengthening our co-operation to combat this awful crime.

"And there is more that we can do – sharing intelligence, working upstream to disrupt supply chains, working with partner countries to ensure effective returns.

“These are all areas where we can work more closely together. That’s what we talked through and the UK today has signed new agreements with Serbia, Belgium and Bulgaria that will help strengthen our bilateral co-operation.

“You’re seeing the fruits of that back home. Numbers of arrivals into the UK this year down by a fifth for the first time since the small boats phenomenon emerged.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "We will have common actions based on a coalition of the willing, meaning members of the EU commission plus Albania and UK, and all the others ready to join the initiative to work together vis a vis transit and origin countries in order to fight against migration.”

Spain cannot cope with irregular immigration without help from the EU, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the Granada summit.

"We cannot let some areas of our country, such as the south, the Canary or Balearic Islands face and assume all this irregular migration without solidarity," Mr Sanchez told reporters.

In the days before the talks, Spain, Italy and Germany have raised concerns about increasing arrivals, while eastern EU countries said they were tightening their borders.

Sea arrivals to Spain from Senegal and other African countries increased by a fifth so far this year compared with 2022, with more than 3,500 reaching the Canary Islands last month amid milder weather and calmer seas, according to official statistics.

Italy's island of Lampedusa has also seen more irregular immigration this year, posing a political headache for Ms Meloni, who won power in 2022 on promises of reducing arrivals.

She welcomed a deal between the 27 nations on Wednesday about sharing the task of hosting and providing for new arrivals.

The agreement puts the bloc closer to overhauling its asylum and migration system after a decade of bitter internal disputes.

Meanwhile, when Mr Sunak was asked at the Granada summit if there will be an intelligence-sharing agreement on Frontex, the EU's border protection service, he replied: “We’ve been working with the European Union, making progress on those talks.

“Those talks are ongoing. We’re always looking for ways to strengthen our co-operation with partner countries and entities to combat illegal migration.”

It has been reported that officials in London and Brussels have concluded the substance of the agreement.

It would allow domestic agencies to monitor the whole of the EU’s external borders rather than just shared frontiers, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The bilateral initiatives with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia are to increase intelligence-sharing and operational co-operation.

Under the plan, the UK would work with Belgium to try to disrupt organised immigration crime and clandestine entry to Britain, and seek to co-operate further with Serbia on prosecuting and disrupting criminal networks.

The Frontex deal would build on these pacts by deepening the Border Force’s understanding of smuggling routes through Turkey and the western Balkans, The Telegraph reported.