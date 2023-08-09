Norway could blow up dam to stop it bursting after floods

Norway may blow up part of a dam to prevent it from bursting after days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding, putting downstream communities at risk.

A controlled explosion before the dam fails would allow officials to control the flow of the River Glama, police said.

“When there is so much water, we can perhaps imagine, in the worst case, a kind of tidal wave coming sailing down the river,” police spokeswoman Merete Hjertø told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

A Norwegian woman in her 70s died early on Wednesday after falling into a stream the day before. She crawled on to the bank but it took several hours to reach her because of the floods, police said.

Police in the mountainous south said more than 600 people were evacuated in a region north of Oslo overnight and said the situation there was “unclear and chaotic”.

A hydroelectric plant was under water after Storm Hans battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics, damaging roads and injuring people with falling branches.

It is the latest extreme weather to batter Europe in a summer that has led to floods, storms, wildfires and heatwaves causing havoc across the continent.

In Slovenia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said floods that killed six people were "a national and European tragedy".

The waters washed away bridges and electricity lines and forced thousands of families to evacuate homes, she said as she offered €400 million ($439 million) from an EU solidarity fund.

"Your idyllic landscapes turned into a hell of water and mud. Not even this Alpine paradise has been spared by the impacts of climate change," she told Slovenia's parliament.

Flash floods were also reported in neighbouring Austria and Croatia and heavy rains and storms caused major damage further east in Serbia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visiting a flood zone in Slovenia on Wednesday. AFP

Spain has issued red weather warnings, including for Andalucia and Madrid, with highs of 44ºC expected. A fire in Portugal burnt about 10,000 hectares of land, destroying homes and a hotel.

In Greece, 47 fires were brought under control in the past 24 hours, but eight regions are on high alert as strong winds increase risks.

More heavy rain was expected over Norway and Sweden as sheds, small houses and mobile homes floated in rivers or were carried away by strong currents.

In Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, large parts of the harbour were under water. A Swedish train derailed on Monday when a railway embankment was washed away by floods, injuring three people.

Norwegian meteorologists said that up to 30 millimetres of rain could be expected by Wednesday evening. They said “the quantities are not extreme, but given the conditions in the area, the consequences may be”.

Their Swedish counterparts issued a red warning for the west coast, saying “very large amounts of rain causing extremely high flows in streams” could be expected.

”We are in a crisis situation of national dimensions,” Innlandet county mayor Aud Hove said.

“People are isolated in several local communities, and the emergency services risk not being able to reach people who need help.”