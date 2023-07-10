Dutch PM Mark Rutte to quit politics

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said he would quit politics after the fall of his coalition government in a row over limits on the number of asylum seekers.

Mr Rutte, who has led four coalition governments since 2010, made the shock announcement ending his career on Monday.

“I am no longer suited to be the new head of the list for the VVD [his centre-right party]. When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics,” he told parliament.

At the weekend, Mr Rutte's coalition partners blamed him for the crisis, as he had pressed for limits on family migration despite knowing the measures went too far for a junior partner, the Christian Union.

Two left-wing opposition parties and the far-right party of anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders have filed a motion of no-confidence in Rutte.

Mr Rutte has said he is staying on in a caretaker capacity until the elections, which will not be until mid-November at the earliest.

He is known as a shrewd operator who became a key player among European Union leaders.

Dutch caretaker government cannot decide on new policies, leaving a range of important issues, from reaching climate goals to housing and immigration, on hold.

He faces a vote in parliament on Monday that will try to topple him as caretaker prime minister.

He is the longest-serving government leader in Dutch history. He took over as Prime Minister in October 2010.