Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin calls Wagner mutiny 'treason' and vows harsh response

<h2><strong>Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former Kremlin caterer leading a rebellion</strong></h2><p>Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader at the heart of the mutiny against Moscow's top brass, is a former Kremlin confidant and restaurant tycoon who was once nicknamed “Putin's chef”.</p><p>But it was not until the war in Ukraine that Mr Prigozhin, 62, stepped out from the shadows and admitted what had long been suspected in the West: that he was the leader of the private army known as the Wagner group.</p><p>Wagner's troops have bolstered Moscow's firepower during the fighting that has ensued in Ukraine after plans for a swift Russian capture of Kyiv went awry.</p><p>But in taking on board Mr Prigozhin's manpower, the Kremlin has had to work with his erratic and outspoken personality. </p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/06/24/yevgeny-prigozhin-former-kremlin-caterer-leading-armed-rebellion-in-russia/"><strong>Read more</strong></a> </p><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/6/24/05c92003-63bd-4793-9d64-77f741668d3b.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, once catered for President Vladimir Putin in his days as a restaurant tycoon. AP</figcaption></figure><div></div>