Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are seen in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Russia-Ukraine latest: Putin calls Wagner mutiny 'treason' and vows harsh response

Moscow declares counterterrorism state of emergency as Yevgeny Prigozhin leads forces into Rostov-on-Don

KEY DEVELOPMENTS
  • Putin calls Wagner mutiny 'treason' and vows harsh response
  • Prigozhin says his forces have taken control of military sites in Rostov-on-Don
  • Security in Moscow reportedly tightened after Prigozhin vows to act against army
  • Russia accuses Prigozhin of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
  • Wagner chief Prigozhin claims Ministry of Defence launched missile attacks on his group
What is the Wagner Group?

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wagner Group mutiny is 'treason'

Wagner Group mercenaries seen on the streets of Russian city Rostov

A Wagner group fighter on a street in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. AFP

Updated: June 24, 2023, 11:03 AM