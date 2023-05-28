Turkish voters return to the polls in presidential run-off

Voters in Turkey returned to the polls on Sunday for a pivotal presidential run-off that could see President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extend his tenure at the top into a third decade.

Voting began at 8am local time and will close at 5pm, with Turks living abroad having already cast their ballots.

Mr Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), was unable to avoid a run-off when he failed to obtain 50 per cent of the votes in the first round of voting two weeks ago.

He is facing his strongest opposition campaign yet, although his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won about 5 per cent fewer votes in the initial round.

Mr Erdogan has been accused of increased authoritarianism and repression of dissent, while his unorthodox financial policies have in part been blamed for damaging Turkey's economy and causing inflation to soar.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, leader of the avowedly secular Republican People's Party (CHP), has pledged to make the country more democratic and fair. However, in a bid to attract more votes, he has recently engaged in more anti-Syrian refugee rhetoric.

While many in Turkey would like to see Syrian refugees return home, their main concerns are related to the economy and other matters.

Ali Coliskan, 47, said he was voting for Mr Kilicdaroglu because “the colour of the country got lost” under Mr Erdogan.

He said the President “put Turkey in a dark time”.

“Corruption and bribery have become common. Because of this, Turkey's economy has also fallen into a difficult situation. People can't afford to survive,” Mr Coliskan said.

“I am voting for Kilicdaroglu because he will bring that colour back and will manage Turkey under the constitution.”

Vehbiye Direk, a mother of three, said she had voted for the CHP leader in the first round but was now likely to switch sides.

“The CHP does not understand me,” she said. “I need a house to raise my children, but I can't afford it and CHP doesn't help me enough. I think I am now voting for Erdogan. He's helping me to raise my children and I am afraid that if CHP comes to power, they are going to ban the hijab.”