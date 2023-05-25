Russia seizes Crimean home of Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska

A flat belonging to Ukraine's first lady has been seized by Russian-installed authorities in Crimea that said they were nationalising another wave of Ukrainian assets on the annexed peninsula.

The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, and in February last year, it launched its large-scale offensive in the country.

“Crimea is continuing to nationalise assets of Russia's enemies,” the Kremlin-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

“A number of facilities are being transferred to the republic's ownership.”

Mr Aksyonov said this included a flat in the historic resort of Yalta that belongs to Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also said a building in the city of Simferopol that belonged to the Mejlis – a representative body of the Crimean Tatar Muslim minority – was included in the drive.

After its annexation of Crimea, Russia banned the Mejlis, declaring it an extremist organisation, and has jailed members of the community since.

Mr Aksyonov gave no further details on what other assets were seized.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visits Washington – in pictures

Expand Autoplay US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova at the White House in Washington. Reuters

Russian authorities announced a previous wave of nationalisations in February.

The international community has not recognised Crimea as part of Russia.

As it prepares for a major counteroffensive against Moscow's forces, Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back Crimea.

Ukraine's president and first lady appear in rare TV interview together – video