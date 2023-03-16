Poland becomes first Nato member to provide Ukraine with fighter jets

Poland will send four Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days to strengthen Kyiv’s air power, President Andrzej Duda said.

More MiG-29 models under maintenance are on the way and “the decision has been made”, Mr Duda said in Warsaw on Thursday.

Allies also indicated they were ready to send such aircraft, the Polish government said this week, with Slovakia on Wednesday saying it was prepared to provide MiGs.

The deliveries would cross a threshold in sending firepower to Ukraine, as many western allies have drawn the line at delivering fighter jets due to the risk of being drawn into a direct confrontation with Moscow.

And while the ageing aircraft do not meet the standard of more modern F-16s or similar models Kyiv has craved most, MiG shipments could add to Ukraine’s fleet with operational jets or spare parts for its own damaged stock.

The US reinforced its support for the deliveries. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called them “sovereign decisions,” although he said it did not “change our calculus” on President Joe Biden’s decision not to send F-16 fighters, for now.

“I’m not going to miss an opportunity to plug Poland, who is really punching above its weight when it comes to supporting Ukraine,” Mr Kirby said in Washington on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military leadership have persistently demanded warplanes since the first days of the war as essential to driving back the Russian invasion.

Those calls were renewed this year when western members of the transatlantic alliance pledged battle tanks to Ukraine, raising speculation that fighter jets would be the next barrier to fall.

Mr Duda said Poland received the aircraft from East Germany. The planes — a dozen or more at the end of their technical lifespan — will now strengthen Ukraine’s fleet of Soviet-era jets.

MiG deliveries will not jeopardise Poland’s security as the nation’s air force upgrades to Korean FA-50 and US-made F-35 combat jets, he said.

Slovakia, the interim government of which is poised to approve a delivery, has 13 MiG fighters in various states of readiness.

They were grounded last August after the termination of a maintenance agreement with Russia.

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said last month that Ukraine would be able to add as many as eight new planes to its fleet from Slovak hardware.

No other allies have yet come forward with a contribution pledge.

Other Nato members with MiG-29 jets in their inventories include Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.