Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoner swap and Syria in call

Russia’s Vladimir Putin discussed prisoner exchanges with Ukraine as well as political relations with Syria in a call with his Turkish counterpart on Monday, the Kremlin and state media reported.

“The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said.

Russian state media said the phone call with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on the prisoner exchange but also touched on what reports described as the West’s rejection of Moscow’s proposed Christmas ceasefire.

The pair also discussed Turkey’s normalisation of diplomatic relations with Syria, a key Russian ally, over a decade after Ankara cut ties and backed armed groups trying to overthrow the regime in Damascus.

Mr Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire ahead of Orthodox Christmas on January 7 but the move was rebuffed by Kyiv, which said there could be no truce until Russia withdraws its troops from occupied lands.

Ukraine’s allies also expressed concern, with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying, “Our concern … is that the Russians would seek to use any temporary pause in fighting to rest, to refit, to regroup, and ultimately to re-attack.”