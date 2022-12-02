Migrant paraglides from Morocco over border into Spain

A migrant paraglided from Morocco over a border fence into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla and eluded authorities, officials said on Thursday.

The paraglider drifted overhead, said two witnesses who were driving along the ring road around the enclave.

They alerted police at 6.15pm, the Spanish government's representative in Melilla said.

"Patrols immediately headed to the area but were unable to locate the migrant," the representative said.

Footage obtained by local newspaper El Faro shows a person harnessed to a paragliding canopy landing near the road that runs along two parallel border fences, which range between six and 10 metres tall and are 12km long.

The video's authenticity was not verified.

Migrants cross from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Migrants attempt to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday. All photos: AP Photo

Melilla is one of the main entry points for migrants seeking to cross into European territory from Morocco.

At least 1,155 undocumented migrants have crossed the land border this year until October 15, according to Interior Ministry data.

The heavily guarded border is one of only two between the EU and an African country. The other is Ceuta, also a Spanish enclave.

It was the site of a fatal mass crossing attempt in June, when up to 2,000 migrants stormed the fence and engaged in a two-hour skirmish with border officers.