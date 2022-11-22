‘Security and safety must be preserved’ at Zaporizhzhia, says Macron

Everything possible must be done to preserve the security and safety of nuclear plants, including the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Following fresh strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, I repeat: everything possible must be done to preserve the security and safety of nuclear plants,” said Mr Macron.

“I talked about this today with President Zelenskyy. We will continue our efforts.”

For his part, Mr Zelenskyy said: “I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron about what we can do together to defend against these Russian tactics.

“We have clear agreements. In particular, about holding a conference on the rapid reconstruction of Ukraine at the beginning of December already — in accordance with our plan for the rapid recovery of Ukraine.

“And I invite all of you to join the conference and related efforts.”

The Ukrainian President welcomed French help in rebuilding the country and helping to stave off the winter, as Russian forces knock out power and water supplies by attacking key infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskyy spoke during a virtual address to France's Congress of Mayors and Heads of Municipalities.

“To get through this winter and prevent Russia from turning the cold into an instrument of terror and subjugation, we need many things, from generators of various capacities to Starlinks,” said Mr Zelenskyy.

“As well as help with demining or equipment for firefighters and rescuers, for our doctors, which is already provided at the level of French cities and municipalities, the provision of generators and specific communication systems.

“This is absolutely clear protection of people.”