Albanians, Afghans and Iranians dominate UK small boat crossings

Migrants from Albania, Afghanistan and Iran make up more than half of those crossing the English Channel in small boats, the UK's Home Office said on Wednesday.

The government said 11,102 Albanians arrived between May and September this year, compared to 815 in the whole of the previous year.

It weighed in to release the figures amid an increasingly bitter debate on migration and pressure on Home Secretary Suella Braverman over her handling of Channel crossings.

As images of distress emerged at the overcrowded Manston asylum centre, Ms Braverman was criticised for saying Britain was facing a migrant “invasion”.

But the Home Office backed up her claims that many arrivals were not in desperate need by saying many were from relatively stable Albania.

Although most of the latest arrivals have not yet had their asylum claims processed, previous experience shows Albanians are less likely than average to be approved.

The grant rate for Albanians is 53 per cent compared to a general figure of 76 per cent, the Home Office said, without specifying in what period.

“Small boat crossings are dangerous and unnecessary for Albanians,” Ms Braverman's department said in a fact sheet published on Wednesday.

“Those coming from Albania — a safe and prosperous country — are travelling through multiple countries to make the journey to the UK.”

Between 2018 and June this year, almost half of small boat crossings were made by Iranian or Iraqi nationals, the Home Office said.

It said the pattern had changed in the first six months of this year, when Albanians made up 18 per cent of arrivals, Afghans another 18 per cent and Iranians 15 per cent.

From May to September, Albanians represented about 42 per cent of small boat crossings.

The Home Office said men represented 95 per cent of Albanian small boat arrivals between 2018 and last June.

This was a “significantly different gender balance” compared to the general mass of asylum applications, it said.

While some asylum claims from Albanians have been approved in that time, only 35 per cent of them were men.

Officials said more comprehensive statistics would be published on November 24.

Ms Braverman promised this week to fix what she called a hopelessly lax asylum system as the Manston processing centre buckled under the strain.

Concern was heightened after petrol bombs were thrown at a migrant centre in Dover, at England's south-eastern tip, with the suspected perpetrator later found dead.

The home secretary was separately under pressure over her handling of government papers, after a security lapse led to her sacking by former prime minister Liz Truss.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak restored her to the cabinet only days later, but fresh evidence has since emerged that called Ms Braverman's conduct into further question.