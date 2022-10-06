European summit opens with calls for united front against Russia and energy crisis

Leaders from across Europe were urged on Thursday to find common ground on tackling the continent’s economic, energy and security crises during the inaugural meeting of a new forum.

More than 40 heads of state and senior government officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss, assembled for the European Political Community talks in Prague, Czech Republic.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed leaders virtually in the opening session, with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal representing the country in person.

Mr Zelenskyy said the new forum provided an opportunity to restore peace in Europe, an official said.

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia was using food prices and nuclear blackmail in an effort to shatter European unity and that Ukraine must win its war so the conflict did not spread to other countries.

“It’s a big day for Europe,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told leaders as he greeted them at Prague Castle.

Although no formal conclusions will be adopted at the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped the group could undertake "common projects".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the event was an opportunity to improve EU relations with its neighbours, including those undergoing in a long accession process to join the bloc.

"This is good for peace, for the security order. This is good for economic development and for prosperity," he said.

Mr Fiala opened proceedings by saying the meeting was not meant to be a replacement for existing alliances, but an inclusive forum for “honest discussion” on the future of Europe.

“The whole of Europe is meeting in Prague today to discuss what we can do together to restore peace, boost co-operation and return prosperity,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at Prague Castle. Reuters

“Europe has many difficult problems right now and we meet here to discuss solutions."

The 43-nation summit is the brainchild of Mr Macron, who proposed it as a way of bringing Ukraine into the European fold before it meets the criteria to join the EU.

The leaders posed for a “family photo” in the medieval castle, where Prague is hosting the summit in its capacity as rotating EU Council president.

With Europe facing high energy prices, Mr Macron said a priority was to establish more electricity connections between countries.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to Italy's caretaker prime minister Mario Draghi. Getty

The EU and Norway held talks on how to stabilise energy markets, including investment in decarbonisation and energy-efficient technology.

The Czech Republic invited 17 non-EU countries, including Ukraine, Britain, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“If you just look at the attendance here, you see the importance,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“The whole European continent is here, except two countries: Belarus and Russia. So it shows how isolated those two countries are.”

Ms Truss, who was initially dismissive of the forum, was expected to tell leaders to learn the lessons of the war in Ukraine by tackling energy and migration crises before they become worse.

Like Mr Macron, she set her sights on greater energy co-operation in Europe, including the development of what she called “next-generation energy interconnectors” in the North Sea.

Ms Truss and Mr Fiala shared a desire for “like-minded European democracies” to show a “united front against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutality”, Downing Street said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. EPA

Some EU leaders, including those from Slovakia and the Netherlands, welcomed Britain’s presence at the summit.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it was important to discuss strategy with the UK.

London and Brussels were keen to emphasise that the forum is not an “EU-plus” and did not signify the UK rejoining the bloc by the back door.

“We are not going to replace the existing formats of co-operation, we have plenty of them already,” Mr Fiala said.

“The point is simple: to have an honest discussion on the matters of common interest, but also on disputed topics.”

Another non-EU country, Iceland, said the talks showed “Europe stands in solidarity” against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders were expected to discuss security, energy, the economy and migration as a group of 43, in smaller meetings and bilaterally.

No formal decisions were expected from Prague beyond the identity of the country that will host the next summit.

The 27 EU leaders will meet on Friday for an informal meeting, at which they are expected to discuss their response to high energy prices.