Brussels 'worried' about Liz Truss as UK prime minister

Diplomats and politicians in Brussels said they expected their relationship with the UK to deteriorate under Liz Truss’s leadership and expressed alarm at reports that she plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks.

“We have been eager within European institutions to have a prime minister in the UK who is willing to engage in implementing our agreements between the EU and the UK after many problems and discussions, from Northern Ireland to fishing and other issues”, MEP Brando Benifei, a member of the progressive alliance of socialists and democrats in the European Parliament, told The National.

“We have some doubts that Truss can (do) that, and we are worried that she might continue the approach of (former Prime Minister) Boris Johnson that was not very constructive with the EU."

Britain's "attitude" towards the EU has damaged ties between France and the UK, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday. Speaking to French radio RTL hours before Ms Truss' nomination, Ms Colonna said that she hoped for a "new start" in relations between the two countries.

The main point of contention between Brussels and the UK is currently the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which passed through the House of Commons in July. It is to be debated in the House of Lords.

The bill unilaterally rewrites the Protocol agreed by Mr Johnson. The EU considers it a breach of international law.

EU commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen tweeted her congratulations to Ms Truss on Monday. Seeming to hint at the Protocol, she said she looked forward "to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements."

In a statement shared with The National on Monday, David McAllister, the German chair of the committee on foreign affairs at the European Parliament, also congratulated Ms Truss for her nomination but warned that "facilitating the practical implementation of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland is of key importance."

Senior EU diplomats told the Financial Times this week that they would refuse to engage in serious talks on reforms as long as the bill, which they compared to a “loaded gun”, was on the table.

Ms Truss is also expected to activate Article 16 of the Protocol in the coming weeks, which may be done by either side if they consider that the agreement leads to “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties.”

A recent poll conducted on behalf of Queen’s University in Belfast found that support in Northern Ireland for the Protocol is growing despite some business owners complaining about an increase in tariffs between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

As part of the Brexit deal, goods are to be checked in the Irish Sea before entering Northern Ireland to avoid controls at the land border with the Republic of Ireland. There are fears this would cause security concerns in the region.

But the UK has failed to enforce the Protocol and the EU Commission has launched multiple infringement procedures in the past months. Such failure significantly increases the risk of smuggling via Northern Ireland and poses fiscal risks to the EU, the commission says.

Few expect the EU-UK relationship to take a turn for the better under Ms Truss.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic warned in a speech in Oxford on Friday that the UK government’s “continuing determination to push forward the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” was of “great concern to the EU.”

Such unilateral action is “simply legally and politically inconceivable” and is “extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK,” Mr Sefcovic said.

“It is not for the UK government alone to change our bilateral agreement and modify the conditions under which goods can enter the EU's Single Market and reach our consumers,” he added.

Mr Sefcovic complained that the UK has “not even engaged in any meaningful discussions with us since February”, despite the EU showing “genuine understanding for the practical difficulties in implementing the Protocol on the ground.”

He said that the “call to the UK government to engage” still stands “also vis-a-vis the incoming UK prime minister and government.”

Mr Sefcovic, who has been leading the Brussels side in talks on implementing the Brexit arrangements, followed up his comments in the wake of Ms Truss's victory, saying a “positive relationship” between the UK and EU “is of great strategic importance”.

“I stand ready to work intensively and constructively with my new UK interlocutor to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements,” he said.

Mr Benifei, the Italian MEP, said that neither the UK nor the EU had any interest in escalation.

“I’m sure the respect of agreements will prevail in the end,” he told The National. “But I think we need to be very rigid and clear about not accepting further negotiations around issues that we have already agreed on.”