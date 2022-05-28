Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi wins best actress at Cannes

Iranian actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi has been named best actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her role in Holy Spider.

She plays a journalist trying to solve a series of murders in the holy city of Mashhad.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund was awarded the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or for Triangle Of Sadness.

Receiving her best actress award, Ebrahimi said: "I have come a long way to be on this stage tonight.

"It was not an easy story, it was humiliation, it was solitude but there was cinema, it was darkness but there was cinema. Now I'm standing in front of you on a night of joy."

Holy Spider, directed by Iranian Ali Abbasi, is inspired by the true story of a working-class man who killed women in the early 2000s and became known as the ‘Spider Killer’.

Abbasi was denied permission to film in Iran and it was ultimately shot in Jordan.

Ebrahimi became a star in Iran in her early 20s for her supporting role in one of its longest-running soap operas, Nargess.

"Thank you, Ali Abbasi for being so crazy and so generous and for directing against all odds this powerful thing," Ebrahimi said. Cinema, she added, has "practically saved my life".

Director Ruben Ostlund won Palme d'Or. Reuters

It is the second time Ostlund, 48, has received the prestigious Palme d'Or after The Square won in 2017.

French actor Vincent Lindon led the festival's jury, with other members including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Lady Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

A total of 21 films were up for the award, including Crimes Of The Future, directed by David Cronenberg, and Armageddon Time from James Gray.

Best screenplay for 2022 was awarded to Boy From Heaven, directed by Tarik Saleh, while Song Kang-ho took home the best actor award for Broker. Park Chan-wook received the best director award for Decision To Leave.