Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday.

The governments of the two European countries said on Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom told them it was halting gas supplies.

The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in roubles instead of dollars or euros.

Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and for the fuel industry. The imports have continued despite the war in Ukraine.

About 60 per cent of imports are paid in euros, and the rest in dollars.

Mr Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency during the war in Ukraine.

European leaders said they would not comply, as the requirement to buy roubles then pay Gazprom breached the terms of contracts and their sanctions against Russia.

“The Russian proposal for a two-step payment procedure is in violation with the current contract and bears considerable risks for Bulgaria, including to make payments without receiving any gas deliveries from Russia,” the Bulgarian government said.

Bulgaria said it was working with state gas companies to find alternative sources to replace the supplies it gets from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline to Turkey.

The government said no restrictions on domestic gas use would be imposed for now, even though the Balkan country of 6.5 million people meets more than 90 per cent of its gas needs with Russian imports.

Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was notified by Gazprom that deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop on Wednesday.

Poland has refused to pay for natural gas in roubles and has been a strong supporter of neighbouring Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

It is a transit point for weapons that the US and other western nations have provided Ukraine. The Polish government also confirmed this week that it was sending tanks to Ukraine’s army.

On Tuesday, it announced a list of sanctions against 50 Russian oligarchs and companies, including Gazprom.

The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving about 9 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year.

PGNiG said that Russia’s demand to be paid in roubles was a breach of the Yamal contract.

Flow charts on the website of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas showed drastic drops of flows at entry points in Kondratki, a town in eastern Poland, and Vysokaye, which is in Belarus.

The Russian news agency Tass quoted Gazprom as saying that Poland must pay for its gas supplies under a new procedure.

Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said Warsaw was prepared for such a situation after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

Ms Moskwa said the country had for some time been effectively independent when it came to Russian gas.

“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” she tweeted.

“Appropriate diversification strategies that we have introduced allow us to feel on the safe side in this situation,” Ms Moskwa said later.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Association, tweeted: "Gazprom's move to completely shut off gas supplies to Poland is yet another sign of Russia's politicisation of existing agreements and will only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies.

"The IEA stands firmly with Poland"

Poland has been working since the 1990s to wean itself off Russian energy and was already on track to end its reliance on its gas this year. It recently moved to stop imports of Russian coal.

Warsaw has urged other European countries to lessen their dependence on Russian energy.