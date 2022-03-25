Biden to seal European energy alliance

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden was set to leave Europe with the parting gift of a reinforced natural gas supply on Friday as his diplomatic marathon comes to an end with a stop near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Mr Biden’s guest appearance at a European Union summit, which followed back-to-back meetings of Nato and the G7, also produced a promise of a combined $1.6 billion in humanitarian assistance from the EU and US.

The two powers will unveil details of a new energy deal on Friday which is expected to boost America’s exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe, reducing the EU’s reliance on politically toxic Russian imports.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the deal amounted to a "new chapter in our energy partnership" as the EU tries to stop the lights going out as a result of a war in Ukraine which is now in its second month.

But the EU's 27 leaders face a trickier task finding consensus on a potential Russian energy embargo when Mr Biden departs for Poland and the European Council talks resume on Friday.

Mr Biden and his entourage will jet into the Polish town of Rzeszow, about 80 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, the White House revealed after days of secrecy about the visit.

The president will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, greet US troops stationed in Poland and receive a briefing on the humanitarian crisis in Poland, which has taken in more than two million refugees from Ukraine.

Mr Biden promised the US would be a "major piece" of the humanitarian response to the war but said his overall stance on the war, in which Nato is reluctant to intervene directly, would not be changed by seeing the plight of refugees first-hand.

However, he said any use of chemical weapons by Russia against Ukraine would "trigger a response in kind" from Nato countries.

The European Council called for the establishment of a "solidarity trust fund" for Ukraine which it said should be financed by an international donor conference to add to the money pledged by the EU and Washington.

The council's discussions did not offer Ukraine any progress on its application for EU membership, instead repeating its instructions to the European Commission to give an opinion on that issue.

Another divisive question, the future of Russian energy imports, is yet to be resolved in Brussels with some countries urging an immediate embargo while others see this as impractical.

Although there is broad consensus around the medium-term aim of diversifying energy supplies, the summit comes at a time when fuel prices are already high and some leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, fear any import ban would be socially and economically unsustainable.

But those who favour an embargo, such as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, say Europe is effectively financing Russia's war machine by buying its stocks of gas, oil and coal.

Any ban would require agreement by all 27 members and Dutch leader Mark Rutte said he did not expect new sanctions to emerge from the two-day summit.

Ms von der Leyen is pushing for joint purchasing of gas by the EU, exploiting the bloc’s economic weight in a manner compared by officials to the acquisition of coronavirus vaccines.

The US and EU also promised in a joint statement to "redouble our combined efforts" to ensure global food security amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world's top wheat producers.

The talks came after a Nato summit that promised more military aid to Ukraine as well as equipment to prepare for a potential chemical, nuclear or biological attack.

Mr Biden's visit to Nato headquarters also produced an agreement on establishing four new battalions along the alliance's eastern border to guard against Russia in what diplomats say is a changed security environment.

But the bloc's leaders stopped short of granting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request that one per cent of Nato's tanks and planes be supplied to the country.