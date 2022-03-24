Zelenskyy calls for global show of support one month after Ukraine invasion

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged people around the world to show support for Ukraine by gathering in their city centres and making themselves “visible and heard', to mark one month of Russian invasion.

In a video on Instagram, Mr Zelenskyy called on people to gather with Ukrainian symbols and rally for freedom and peace from Thursday onwards.

READ MORE Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin

Zelenskyy's message

“This is only the beginning for Russia, on the Ukrainian land. Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, of all the people in the world.

“I thank everyone who acts in support of Ukraine in support of freedom, but the war continues.

"The acts of terror against peaceful people go on one month already, that long. It breaks my heart, hearts of all Ukrainians and every free person on the planet.

“That’s why I ask you to stand against the war starting from March 24, exactly one month after the Russian invasion. From this day and after them, show your standing.

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.

“Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters, Ukraine matters.

"From March 24 in downtowns of your cities, all as one together who want to stop the war. The war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine. It’s meaning is much wider.

“Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe, of all the people in the world. It tries to show that only crude and cruel force matters.

"It tries to show that people do not matter as well as everything else that make us people.”