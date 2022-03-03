Macron fears worst to come in Ukraine as Zelenskyy demands Putin talks

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Thursday for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the first major urban centre fell since Moscow's attack began a week ago.

Mr Zelenskyy said it was sensible to have negotiations, saying: “Any words are more important than shots.”

He suggested the two countries could find a way out of the war.

"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," he said.

He called on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise.

READ MORE Nato planes buzz overhead as US troops move into Polish conference centre near Ukraine

"If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes", Mr Zelensky said at a press conference. "If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next," he said, adding: "Believe me."

Mr Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

In televised comments, he said that Russia's military operations in Ukraine were going according to plan and praised its soldiers as heroes.

He made a series of allegations against Ukrainian forces for which he did not provide evidence, including that they were holding foreign citizens hostage and using human shields

Earlier, he spoke by telephone to French President Emmanuel Macron, telling him Russia would achieve its goals, including the demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Mr Macron believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with his Russian counterpart who appears intent on seizing "the whole" of the country, an aide to the French leader said.

"There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation.

“He will, in his own words, carry out his operation to 'de-Nazify' Ukraine to the end."

Damage after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. AFP.

"You can understand the extent to which these words are shocking and unacceptable and the president told him that it was lies," the aide said.

With Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said Kyiv would demand an immediate ceasefire, armistice and "humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed or constantly shelled villages/cities."

Neither side has suggested it was expecting breakthroughs after a first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday led to no progress.

The Russian military said on Thursday it had control of Kherson, the strategically important southern Dnipro River port of Kherson, which its tanks entered on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces have taken over local government headquarters in the Black Sea port of 280,000.

Moscow’s advance on Ukraine’s capital has apparently stalled over the past few days, with a huge armoured column north of Kyiv at a standstill, but the military has made significant gains in the south as part of an effort to sever the country’s connection to the Black and Azov seas.

Ukrainian media reports said Russian troops had entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.

Expand Autoplay Refugees walk after crossing the Moldova-Ukraine border near the town of Palanca. AFP

Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea, plunging it into darkness. Electricity and phone service were largely down, and homes and shops faced food and water shortages.

The United Nations said more than 1 million refugees had fled Ukraine in just seven days, one of the fastest exoduses in memory.

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has already begun investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide - the offences under the court's jurisdiction - by all parties in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov turned the focus on Western politicians, accusing them of fixating on nuclear war.

"It's clear that World War Three can only be a nuclear war," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media. Putin placed his strategic forces on high alert earlier this week.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," he said.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights chief warned rising nuclear threat put all humanity at risk.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet warned that Russia's full-scale invasion launched a week ago "is generating massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine".

Russia's attack was not only putting people in Ukraine at risk, Bachelet said, warning that it had "opened a new and dangerous chapter in world history".

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," she said.

The UN nuclear watchdog urged Russia to "cease all actions" at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including the site of the Chernobyl disaster.

Russian oil giant Lukoil called for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, one of the first major domestic firms to speak out against Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

The company said in a statement its board backs "the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and fully supports its resolution through the negotiation process and through diplomatic means".

France said Thursday it had seized a superyacht owned by Russia's oil czar Igor Sechin, following through on threats to target sanctioned oligarchs close to Mr Putin.

The vessel, "Amore Vero", was seized at a shipyard at La Ciotat on the French Riviera.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that legal threats would not prevent it sanctioning Russian oligarchs, adding that London had a further list of businessmen who could be designated after Russia invaded Ukraine.