Ukraine says Russia seized Chernobyl plant and is holding staff hostage

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been captured by Russian forces, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office.

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. “This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.”

Staff at the Chernobyl plant had been “taken hostage”, Alyona Shevtsova, adviser to the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, said on Facebook.

The White House said it was outraged by reports of the detentions.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence issued an update saying that although the plant was most “likely captured,” the country’s forces had halted Russia’s advance towards Chernihiv and that it was unlikely that Russia had achieved its planned day one military objectives.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world’s worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant was captured by Russian forces.

Why does Chernobyl matter so much?

Why would anyone want an inoperative power plant surrounded by miles of radioactive land?

The answer is geography: Chernobyl is on the shortest route from Belarus to Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.

Western military analysts said Russia, by seizing Chernobyl, was simply using the fastest invasion route from Belarus – an ally of Moscow and a staging ground for Russian troops – to Kiev.