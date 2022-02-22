Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia

Germany has halted the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia’s escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had ordered a rethink from regulators in light of what he called a changed security environment in Europe.

Speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, Mr Scholz said this was a “necessary administrative step so that the pipeline cannot be certified at this time”.

The trans-Baltic pipeline has been a matter of controversy among European allies. Germany had previously resisted calls from the US and Britain, as well as Ukraine, to scrap it over fears that Russia will use it as a geopolitical weapon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to Nord Stream 2 after Russia granted recognition to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops there in a so-called peacekeeping mission.

"These are very difficult hours and days for Europe," said Mr Scholz, who was meeting Irish leader Micheal Martin hours before the EU is set to unveil separate sanctions on Russia.

He described Russia's actions as a "grave breach of international law" but said diplomatic efforts would continue to prevent a further escalation.

Construction on Nord Stream 2 was completed last September but it needs approval from German regulators before it can go into operation.

Mr Scholz inherited the dilemma from his predecessor, Angela Merkel, who supported Nord Stream 2 and described it as purely an economic project.

Europe is under pressure to reduce its reliance on Russian gas for both political and environmental reasons, but Germany expects to rely on the fossil fuel for an interim period as it switches off coal and nuclear plants.