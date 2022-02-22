EU ministers discuss Russia sanctions in emergency talks

EU ministers were holding emergency talks on Tuesday on how to respond to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian region as independent republics, with sources giving a warning that the bloc could sanction hundreds.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Paris declined to discuss the specifics before ministers met.

"Our response will be in the form of sanctions, whose extent the ministers will decide... I'm sure there will be a unanimous decision" required for the measures, he told reporters in Paris.

The text of the sanctions is being drawn up while ministers attend the EU ministerial forum on the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday morning in Paris. It will then be discussed at an emergency sideline meeting.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk and signed a decree to deploy Russian forces on the ground, drawing swift international condemnation and US sanctions.

EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans warned that Europe’s response to Russia would have lasting repercussions both on the continent and across the world.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcome Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne during the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum in Paris, France, February 22, 2022.

An EU diplomat told Reuters that ambassadors were “unanimously in favour” of imposing sanctions, potentially on hundreds of Russian firms and officials, and that banning trade in Russian state bonds were on the cards.

The EU has repeatedly warned of “massive consequences” on Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine. However, Mr Borrell was clear on Tuesday morning that the deployment of forces was an escalation but did not constitute the long-feared invasion.

“Russian troops in Donbas I wouldn’t say is a full invasion, but they are on Ukrainian soil,” he said as he arrived at the EU forum on the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday morning in Paris.

Discussing possible names being placed on a sanctions list, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “yesterday’s TV ‘show’ [by Mr Putin] means we know all the faces that were behind the political decision making leading to Russia’s actions. When it comes to heads of state, there is usually a different track.

“[There could be] individual sanctions for those responsible, banning European companies working in occupied territories … in response for Russia destroying the Minsk agreement,” he said.

Ireland's Europe minister Thomas Byrne said: "we've got to ensure that whatever happens that Russian certainly feels the pain... that's going to happen".

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, delivers a speech during the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum in Paris, France, February 22, 2022.

Jeppe Kofod, Foreign Minister of Denmark, said the ceasefire arrangements in eastern Ukraine were now "put to the ground, buried unfortunately".

"I want to tell you clearly that this is totally and utterly unacceptable and we will react together," he said. "We will stand together with our Ukrainian friends. This is a blunt violation of international law. This is a step which should not be taken by Russia without severe consequences. I also want to say that we will work for diplomacy, we will work for peace, we will work for negotiations that will bring security, freedom and stability to all, to Ukraine, to Russia, to European countries. But what we saw yesterday was not a decision in that direction, quite the opposite so we will react to that."

The White House responded quickly to Monday’s move in Moscow by issuing an executive order to prohibit US investment and trade in the separatist regions. The US said additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday.

Monday’s measures are separate from the list of possible sanctions that Washington prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, a senior administration official said.