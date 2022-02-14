Seven dead in explosion in France

Seven people have died in an explosion in the Pyrenees region of south-west France, according to the country's interior minister.

Gerald Darmanin said the explosion occurred after a fire broke out in the Pyrénées-Orientales, a region bordering Andorra and Spain.

Une explosion suivie d’un incendie ont fait au moins 7 morts dans les Pyrénées-Orientales. J’interromps mon déplacement à Montpellier pour me rendre sur place. J’apporte tout mon soutien aux services de l’Etat mobilisés et aux habitants. Pensées aux victimes et à leurs proches. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 14, 2022

Mr Darmanin said he was cutting short a visit to the souther city of Montepellier to travel to the site of the tragedy.

“An explosion followed by a fire killed at least 7 people in the Pyrénées-Orientales,” he tweeted. “I interrupt my trip to Montpellier to go there. I give my full support to the mobilised state services and to the inhabitants. Thoughts to the victims and their loved ones.”

The explosion happened at around 1.30am in a building in the small town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque, according to local media reports.

The incident reportedly happened on the ground floor of a building, in a sandwich shop, local radio station France Bleu said. Gas cylinders were found near the building, reports suggested, but it is not yet clear whether they caused the explosion.

The blast was followed by a fire which spread to neighbouring buildings. Twenty-five people were evacuated.

Almost 100 firefighters responded, and by Monday morning the fire was under control.

A cordon erected around the blast site remained in place.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire.

This is a developing story, more to follow…