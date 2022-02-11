UK's Ben Wallace visits Russia armed with the power of tougher sanctions

Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was in Russia on Friday in the UK’s latest attempt to quell the crisis on the Ukrainian border.

He travelled to Moscow armed with the threat of tougher sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, after the British government gave itself wider powers to punish people and businesses linked to the Kremlin.

But Russia showed no sign of backing down in testy exchanges between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his British counterpart Liz Truss a day earlier.

Russia is pressing ahead with military drills close to the sensitive border, with 400 troops expected to take part in a tactical exercise on Friday in a region near Ukraine.

The drills will involve 70 military vehicles, grenade launchers and unmanned aerial equipment, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry separately said the Russian Black Sea Fleet had held exercises including training on "searching and destroying ships of a mock enemy". War games with its ally Belarus are set to run until February 20.

New satellite images taken this week appeared to show further Russian movements in Crimea, Belarus and near Ukraine, after the build-up of more than 100,000 troops had led to fears of an invasion.

Keen to avoid a war, diplomats and heads of government have criss-crossed Europe this week in the hope of persuading Russia to back down, even though Moscow denies intentions to invade Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson weighed in with a visit to Poland and Nato headquarters on Thursday, after France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz made headline visits to Moscow and Washington earlier in the week.

But Mr Wallace, who laid a wreath at a Moscow war memorial on Friday, said progress was slow and that Nato was reinforcing its eastern border in response to the Russian build-up.

“We want a dialogue, we want a way through this, but also Russia is now deploying over half its combat troops ... on the borders of Ukraine and in Belarus,” he said.

Western powers have repeatedly told Russia it would face severe costs if it invades Ukraine but have kept details vague on what those sanctions might be.

Britain moved to toughen those sanctions this week by widening the pool of potential targets, to include businesses of strategic significance to the Kremlin.

These could include the defence, chemical, mineral extraction, communications and financial service industries, the UK Foreign Office said.

The order came into effect before being scrutinised by MPs, who now have 28 days to approve the changes – a manoeuvre criticised by some opposition figures.

“It is completely autocratic for the government to publish legislation without any opportunity for anybody to scrutinise it,” Labour MP Chris Bryant said.

Ms Truss said the threat of sanctions was a signal to Russia that it should de-escalate and pursue a diplomatic path.

But there was little sign of rapprochement in her talks with Mr Lavrov in Moscow, in which he remarked he felt like he was talking to a deaf person.

He said Russia favoured diplomacy to resolve the crisis but that “our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared soil”.

Western powers reject Russia’s demands that any further eastward expansion of Nato should be prevented. Alliance leaders say this is none of Moscow’s business.