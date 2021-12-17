'Good progress' in Iran nuclear deal talks before pause

Iran’s nuclear envoy said “good progress” was made this week in Vienna at talks that seek to resurrect the 2015 deal Tehran signed with world powers.

Those negotiations will pause for a few days after Friday, Ali Bagheri Kani said, and recommence soon.

Following our consultations with other delegations, yesterday, @enriquemora_ & I met to take stock of the situation & discuss the way forward.

Gaps remain in Vienna nonetheless, and Britain, France and Germany earlier this week warned that time is running out.

The 2015 deal Iran signed with the three European powers, China, the EU, Russia and the US, offered Tehran sanctions relief in return for limits on the Iranian nuclear programme.

But since US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdraw from the accord in 2018 and reimposed heavy sanctions on Tehran, Iran has repeatedly breached the terms the deal.

The Vienna negotiations began a seventh round of talks late last month after a hiatus since June when presidential elections in Iran brought hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to power. He appointed Mr Kani as the new head of the Iranian delegation in Vienna.

European negotiators this week underlined their frustration at the Iranian delegation, accusing them of introducing a new raft of demands in return for compliance with the accord.

US diplomats have been involved indirectly in Vienna, with Mr Trump’s successor Joe Biden saying he wants a return to the 2015 deal.