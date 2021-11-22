Twelve charged over Kim Kardashian £7.4 million Paris jewellery heist

Twelve people have been charged over a £7.4million ($10 million) jewellery theft from Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

The American TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers burst into her rented apartment in the French capital in October 2016.

She had flown from the US to Europe to attend Parish Fashion Week with her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said on Friday after five years of investigation.

While staying alone at a rented apartment during her trip, she was pounced on by two armed men in masks and disguised as police officers.

During an episode of her reality show KUWTK in 2017, she admitted Snapchatting her every move, which may have offered hints to the robbers that she was by herself on the night she was robbed.

She revealed she had believed her life was in danger during the robbery and had contemplated trying to escape.

A representative for Kardashian West told CNN the star was left “badly shaken, but physically unharmed” by the incident.

Kim Kardashian West, centre, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 before the robbery. Getty Images

Her husband at the time, the musician Kanye West, was in New York performing at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

After hearing the news he cut his appearance short, citing a family emergency.

The couple, who share four children, are in the process of divorcing.

Several suspects pending trial have been released from prison for health reasons, including Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself.

Abbas, 68, published a book about it last year after being released from jail after 22 months.

He had been working as a night watchman at the exclusive residence where Kardashian West was staying at the time of the robbery.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realises the psychological damage he caused.

The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft.

No trial date has been set, and the official provided no further details.