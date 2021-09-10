Greece 'containing' migrants a year after Moria camp fire

Refugees and migrants flee the fire at Moria camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, one year ago. AP

Dozens of activist organisations, including Amnesty International, on Thursday accused Greece of poor treatment of asylum seekers, a year after fire destroyed the notorious Moria camp on the island of Lesbos.

The government is pursing "harmful policies focused on deterring and containing asylum seekers and refugees", 45 NGOs and civil society groups said in a report.

They urged the EU and Greek government to abandon plans to restrict the movement of people in camps.

The European Commission is providing financial and technical support to Greece to build walls around dozens of existing camps and erect closed camps in remote locations on the Aegean islands, the report said.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson last March announced €276 million ($330m) of EU funding to build migrant centres on five Aegean island facing Turkey, including Lesbos.

As numbers grew to 20,000 at Moria, Europe's biggest camp, it became a byword for squalor and violence.

The camp burnt down last September 9. No one died in the blaze but it sparked a chaotic rush of 12,000 asylum seekers.

A new camp was due to open on Lesbos before winter but work has yet to begin. On Samos Island a new camp is due to open at the end of the month.

The report said the new camps "will impede effective identification and protection of vulnerable people, limit access to services and assistance for asylum seekers, and exacerbate the harmful effects of displacement and containment on individuals' mental health".

The International Rescue Committee said 96 per cent of refugees it treats on Lesbos are depressed and 93 per cent suffer from acute anxiety.

Dukas Protogiros, the committee's psychologist on the island, said the plans would "simply exacerbate the mental health crisis already experienced by so many people trapped on the islands".

Athens says it has brought order to chaos by having tackled critical overcrowding in the camps.

Only 3,752 migrants remain on Lesbos today, compared with 13,000 a year ago, official statistics show.

"We managed to regain control," Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said.

"We reduced flows, we reduced residents, we minimised the impact on local communities. We have turned an uncontrollable crisis into a manageable situation."

Rights groups attribute the reduction in numbers to a policy of forcibly pushing arrivals back to Turkey. The conservative Greek government denies such claims.

