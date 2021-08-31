Germany hopes Taliban will allow Kabul rescue flights to resume

A member of a Taliban military unit at Kabul airport after Nato military forces gave up control of the runway. AFP

Civilian rescue flights from Kabul could resume in the foreseeable future, Germany has said, but it is too early to say whether the Taliban will keep their promises to allow them.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said preparations were under way to fly people out when the Afghan airport is operational again.

Nato military forces no longer control the airport after the US pulled out its last remaining troops on Monday, ending its 20-year presence in Afghanistan.

But Nato countries hope to persuade the Taliban to allow Afghans and foreign nationals to leave on charter flights.

The chaos in Kabul meant that many people were left behind by the military airlift. Some have sought to escape Afghanistan via its land borders.

A UN Security Council resolution passed on Monday listed safe passage out of Afghanistan as a key demand to the Taliban.

Dozens of countries say they have received commitments from the Taliban to allow people to leave in a safe and orderly manner.

“The Taliban have made assurances, but we will only see in the coming days and weeks whether we can rely on them,” Mr Maas said.

“Because these assurances exist, we and others are preparing to fly people out on special charter planes as soon as the airport is operational again, which we hope will be in the foreseeable future.”

EU plans

Mr Maas was in Pakistan on Tuesday on the fourth leg of a trip to Afghanistan’s neighbours and other countries affected by the crisis.

Europe plans to help Afghanistan’s neighbours to look after refugees on their territory and prevent a surge of people across EU borders.

The EU’s 27 home affairs ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss how they would prevent a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis.

Ylva Johansson, the EU’s Home Affairs Commissioner, said the bloc was better prepared than when more than a million people entered its territory six years ago.

She said talks were under way on how to distribute resettled Afghans around Europe.

“We need to avoid a humanitarian crisis. We need to avoid a migratory crisis. And we need to avoid security threats,” she told reporters.

“We need to act now, and not wait until we have big flows of people at our external borders or until we have terrorist organisations being stronger.

“It’s also important to understand that everybody would like to avoid a situation like the one in 2015, and we can avoid it.”

Planes on the tarmac at Kabul airport on Tuesday after the US military's final withdrawal from Afghanistan. AFP

Mr Maas, during his ongoing trip, has said that Germany wants to distinguish between illegal migrants and invited Afghans who were left behind by the airlift.

Some people are already taking a land route out of Afghanistan rather than waiting for a flight out of Kabul, he said.

Germany plans to provide €500 million ($590m) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbours.

But Europe is under pressure to go further. Amnesty International said EU members should treat all incoming Afghan women and girls as refugees.

The rights group said in a letter to Ms Johansson that any failed asylum seekers from Afghanistan should have their cases reviewed.

“The EU and its member states must refrain from extremely damaging responses that put emphasis on keeping the EU’s border ‘protected’,” it said.

“The risk of a catastrophic rollback of the rights of women and girls under the Taliban rule cannot be ignored.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said his country had suffered heavily from 40 years of instability in Afghanistan.

He said the international community needed to remain engaged in Afghanistan to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

“Humanitarian assistance must flow to not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place,” he said. “A vacuum is in nobody’s interest. Instability is in nobody’s interest.”

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy