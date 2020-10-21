Coronavirus live: Pandemic widens global economic generation gap

wo23 OCT regional cv A man stares up at a statue of a gorilla whilst wearing a mask on to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

As much of Europe wrestles with a second wave of record-high Covid-19 cases, governments are looking to curfews to stem the spread of the virus.

After reporting more than 40,000 cases in a single day, France

The UAE Ministry of Health announced a record-high 1,578 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after 114,483 tests in the 24 hours.

That took the country's total number of infections to 120,710. Another 1,550 recoveries and two deaths were also reported.

Globally, coronavirus cases have passed 41.5 million, with many countries reporting record-high numbers over past weeks.

The world death toll has passed 1.13 million and there have been more than 28.1 million recoveries.

Other developments:

[ UAE rise in Covid-19 cases was expected, health official says ]

[ What we know now about the drugs used to treat Covid-19 in the UAE ]

[ Covid-19 has caused poverty crisis for Palestinians, says UNRWA head ]

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

