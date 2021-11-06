Cop26 countries commit to food and agriculture transformation

Dozens of governments are set to make new pledges to protect nature, as part of the push to keep alive the Cop26 goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above to pre-industrial levels.

Some 45 countries at Cop26 on Saturday will commit to a transformation of agriculture and food systems, including investment to help tens of millions of farmers transition to more sustainable practices.

Nearly 100 businesses will agree to work towards “halting and reversing the decline of nature by 2030”, while the UK government will launch a £500 million ($674m) package to protect five million hectares of rainforest from deforestation in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

This is part of the Cop26 Nature and Land-Use Day at the UN climate summit in Glasgow. Around a quarter of global emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land use.

“To keep 1.5°C alive, we need action from every part of society, including an urgent transformation in the way we manage ecosystems and grow, produce and consume food on a global scale,” said the UK Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“We need to put people, nature and climate at the core of our food systems. The UK government is leading the way through our new agricultural system in England, which will incentivise farmers to farm more sustainably, create space for nature on their land and reduce carbon emissions.

“There needs to be a fair and just transition that protects the livelihoods and food security of millions of people worldwide – with farmers, indigenous people and local communities playing a central role in these plans.”

Companies including fashion brand Burberry, retailer Marks & Spencer and UK supermarket giants Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose will also commit to cutting down on their environmental impact.

“If we are to keep the 1.5°C target in reach, we need to work with other nations to halt global deforestation, investing in the sustainable trading of commodities that will help communities thrive, while protecting our planet for generations to come,” said UK climate change and energy minister Greg Hands.

“Backed by a £500m package of support, today’s historic UK commitment at Cop26 will help protect millions of hectares of land, boosting rural communities and forest-friendly businesses, while creating thousands of green jobs across the world’s rainforest regions.”

The £500m is part of a wider UK government plan to spend at least £3 billion of climate finance on nature and biodiversity.