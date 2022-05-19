Australia issues tsunami alert after 6.7-magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck just north of Macquarie Island, about

The National
May 19, 2022

Australia issued a tsunami alert on Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck off Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean.

The magnitude 6.7 quake, which was revised from an initial 7.3, had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Official Bureau of Meteorology issued a tsunami alert. It said there was a "potential threat for Macquarie Island - an Australian territory that's about equidistant from Tasmania and Antarctica's Anderson Peninsula.

Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:00 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article How the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement was born
An image that illustrates this article Moon soil discovery raises prospect of human settlements in space
An image that illustrates this article Fiji seizes $300m superyacht ‘Amadea’ from sanctioned Russian oligarch
An image that illustrates this article Qantas orders A350 jets amid plans for world’s longest flightStory video icon