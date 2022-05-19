Australia issues tsunami alert after 6.7-magnitude earthquake

Australia issued a tsunami alert on Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck off Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean.

The magnitude 6.7 quake, which was revised from an initial 7.3, had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Official Bureau of Meteorology issued a tsunami alert. It said there was a "potential threat for Macquarie Island - an Australian territory that's about equidistant from Tasmania and Antarctica's Anderson Peninsula.