Australia issues tsunami alert after 6.7-magnitude earthquake

Australia issued a tsunami alert on Thursday after a powerful earthquake struck off Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean.
The magnitude 6.7 quake, which was revised from an initial 7.3, had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.
Australia's Official Bureau of Meteorology issued a tsunami alert. It said there was a "potential threat for Macquarie Island - an Australian territory that's about equidistant from Tasmania and Antarctica's Anderson Peninsula.
Australia on #Tsunami Watch after magnitude 7.4 #earthquake near Macquarie Island, Southern Ocean. Potential threat for #MacquarieIsland. Latest info here: https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/iLsFBuMjfp— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 19, 2022
