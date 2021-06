Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish 12-day blaze on container ship

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SRI LANKA-SINGAPORE-MARITIME-TRANSPORT-FIRE-POLLUTION Smoke billows from the Singapore-registered container ship 'MV X-Press Pearl', which has been burning for the 11th consecutive day as efforts to put out the fire continue off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour. AFP (AFP)

Firefighters in Sri Lanka extinguished a blaze on a container ship that had been burning for 12 days on Tuesday, as a court imposed a travel ban on the captain.

The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the five-month-old ship, destroyed most of its cargo and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation's beaches.

Salvage personnel "have finally embarked on MV X-Press Pearl after dousing the fire", the Sri Lanka Ports Authority said.

"Assessments are being carried out,” it added.

MV X-Press Pearl was anchored off the capital, Colombo, waiting to enter its port, when it caught fire.

The Sri Lanka Navy believes the blaze was caused by chemicals that were being transported on the Singapore-flagged vessel.

It was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals that were loaded at the port of Hazira, India, on May 15.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police have questioned the ship’s captain and an official of the ship’s local agent.

He said a court in Colombo banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country.

The vessel’s 25-member crew was evacuated last week after an explosion.

They included Filipino, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals.

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

