India's TV comedy pioneer Jaspal Bhatti dies in car accident

Comedian Jaspal Bhatti (centre), acting as the election commissioner, and members of his comedy troupe ‘Nonsense Club’ perform a skit in Chandigarh in 2002.

NEW DELHI // Jaspal Bhatti, India's pioneering TV comedian, most famous Sikh funnyman and one of its greatest satirists, died yesterday morning, aged 57.

Reports say Bhatti was being driven by his son Jasraj near Jalandhar to promote his latest film Power Cut, when their Honda Accord left the road and hit a tree.

His body was cremated yesterday, the Press Trust of India reported, the day before Power Cut is due for release.

Bhatti became a household name with his 1980s and 1990s shows Ulta Pulta and Flop Show.

"He is the first person I can remember watching, laughing at, admiring and thinking what he did was amazing. I continue to think so," said Vir Das, host of the TV show Now Not Showing.

"He was an amazing satirist. His Flop Show kept many kids including myself company during the afternoons once we were done with school."

Bhatti's son, who makes his movie debut in Power Cuts, was also injured, as were the film's lead actress Surilie Gautam and publicist Navneet Joshi.

Bhatti was born on March 3, 1955, in Amritsar. He graduated from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh as an electrical engineer.

During his college days his Nonsense Club, which produced street plays ridiculing corruption in society, gained him popularity.

After graduating, he joined the Punjabi government as an engineer before taking a job as a cartoonist with the English daily, The Tribune, in Chandigarh.

Bhatti's satire on the Punjab police, Mahaul Theek Hai, was his first venture as director in the Punjabi language. He played the role of Jolly Good Singh, a guard, in the movie Fanaa, and starred in the comedy Jijaji.

Bhatti and his wife Savita competed in the reality show Nach Baliye in 2008 and he appeared on TV shows as a contestant and judge. He also founded a film school.

"He used to instantly think of ideas and would put up a satire show at a public place within hours," said Vinod Sharma, a theatre actor and a close associate of Bhatti for more than 25 years.

"People liked the way he highlighted the issues. We are all shocked and stunned that he is no more."

Amandeep Dhillon is office manager at the Jaspal Bhatti Film School in Mohali, Chandigarh, which was founded by the comic five years ago.

"He had a really down-to-earth personality, even with his employees," Mr Dhillon said. "When you see him on the screen, the kind of a comedian he is, personally, he was like that all the time - jolly mood, smile on his face, full of life.

"He was the same person on screen as he was in real life."

Bhatti was also known for his political rallies that highlighted issues such as corruption, power outages and inflation in his own characteristic, tongue-in-cheek humour.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Gunjan Joshi, a home maker in New Delhi, said; "As a child of the 90s, I grew up watching Jaspal Bhatti on TV. In fact, he is one of my first memories of an Indian comedian and he was so funny. His untimely death is a loss for the whole country. Even now we are able to relate to him, and the topics he picks. I am proud to say that even my children love to watch his old videos on YouTube."

* With additional reporting by Reuters, IANS and Press Trust of India

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

MATCH INFO Al Jazira 3 (O Abdulrahman 43', Kenno 82', Mabkhout 90+4') Al Ain 1 (Laba 39') Red cards: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain)

FA Cup quarter-final draw The matches will be played across the weekend of 21 and 22 March Sheffield United v Arsenal Newcastle v Manchester City Norwich v Derby/Manchester United Leicester City v Chelsea

Retirement funds heavily invested in equities at a risky time Pension funds in growing economies in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East have a sharply higher percentage of assets parked in stocks, just at a time when trade tensions threaten to derail markets. Retirement money managers in 14 geographies now allocate 40 per cent of their assets to equities, an 8 percentage-point climb over the past five years, according to a Mercer survey released last week that canvassed government, corporate and mandatory pension funds with almost $5 trillion in assets under management. That compares with about 25 per cent for pension funds in Europe. The escalating trade spat between the US and China has heightened fears that stocks are ripe for a downturn. With tensions mounting and outcomes driven more by politics than economics, the S&P 500 Index will be on course for a “full-scale bear market” without Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts, Citigroup’s global macro strategy team said earlier this week. The increased allocation to equities by growth-market pension funds has come at the expense of fixed-income investments, which declined 11 percentage points over the five years, according to the survey. Hong Kong funds have the highest exposure to equities at 66 per cent, although that’s been relatively stable over the period. Japan’s equity allocation jumped 13 percentage points while South Korea’s increased 8 percentage points. The money managers are also directing a higher portion of their funds to assets outside of their home countries. On average, foreign stocks now account for 49 per cent of respondents’ equity investments, 4 percentage points higher than five years ago, while foreign fixed-income exposure climbed 7 percentage points to 23 per cent. Funds in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are among those seeking greater diversification in stocks and fixed income. • Bloomberg

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

