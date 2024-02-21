Anaesthesia overdose kills Indian groom-to-be undergoing surgery to improve his smile

An overdose of anaesthesia killed a man undergoing surgery to improve his smile before his wedding in India’s southern city of Hyderabad

Laxmi Narayan Vinjan, 28, became unconscious after the procedure at the FMS International Dental Centre on February 16, his father said in a police complaint.

Vinjan Ramulu said his son went to the dental centre in the city's Jubilee Hills area in the afternoon.

Medical staff called him at night to tell him that Laxmi had fainted and had been taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

According to the centre's website, its cosmetic dentistry section offers patients “smile correction” and “smile makeover” treatments.

These can involve procedures ranging from teeth whitening and the application of veneers to gum reshaping and jaw surgery.

Mr Ramulu said his son went for surgery to change a dental bridge on his lower front teeth. He alleged that Laxmi had died from an overdose of anaesthetic.

Doctors at the dental centre have denied the accusations of medical negligence and said Laxmi's treatment followed protocols and was recorded on camera.

Hyderabad police said they registered a case of manslaughter and were investigating Mr Vinjan's death.

“We are awaiting the postmortem examination report. A team of medical doctors and experts will analyse the report and then we will proceed with our investigation,” police officer K Venkateshwar Reddy told The National.

“At around 4.30pm, he was taken into the operation theatre and the procedure went on for almost two hours. At around 6.30pm, he had gone to the bathroom where he collapsed. The doctors gave him CPR but could not revive him.

“They called his father and he was subsequently rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Laxmi was engaged a day before the surgery and was set to get married in March, police said.