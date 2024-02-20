Security is tightened as Modi visits Jammu and Kashmir

Drones and paragliders have been banned and security forces put on high alert on Tuesday in India's Jammu and Kashmir region for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit where he is scheduled to address a rally and launch projects worth about $4 billion.

Mr Modi's address at the Maulana Azad cricket stadium in Jammu city, the region's winter capital, takes place in the run-up to national elections in April and May.

He will open campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jammu and a new terminal building at Jammu airport, his office said.

Read More Article 370: Indians react to Supreme Court verdict on Jammu and Kashmir

Also on his agenda are laying the foundations of projects in sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum and civic infrastructure.

“No flying activities of drone, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, (and) hot air balloons” shall be allowed in the district, the Jammu administration said.

Police have been asked to increase vigilance against the risk of terrorist threats in Kashmir.

During Mr Modi's second term in office, he abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, which allowed the region to write its own laws and prohibit outsiders from buying land or apply for jobs there.

The cancellation of Kashmir's autonomy was an election promise of Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

His itinerary for Tuesday also includes confirming the appointment of about 1,500 government recruits and meeting beneficiaries of state programmes.