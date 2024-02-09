Pakistan election: Early results show slender lead for Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party held a slender lead in early election results on Friday, after the poll authority said counting was hit by disruption to the internet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared 47 results for the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly as of 11am local time.

Mr Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) won 17 seats, while supporters of jailed former leader Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have taken 14.

The main focus of the vote is on candidates backing Khan, whose party won the last national election, and Mr Sharif, who is said to be backed by the country's powerful military.

Twelve seats were taken by the Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the commission said.

The rest were won by small parties or non-aligned independents.

A party needs 133 seats in parliament to secure a simple majority. If no party wins an outright majority, the one with the biggest share of the seats can form a coalition government.

"The PTI has successfully used Imran Khan's’ imprisonment to boost sympathy and support for the party," political analyst Sarfraz Khan told The National.

Qaiser Jamal, leader of the PTI in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a former member of the National Assembly, told The National that his party aimed to overcome the actions taken against its leaders and would be a powerful stakeholder in the next government.

PTI candidates ran as independents after the Supreme Court and Election Commission said they could not use the party symbol – a cricket bat.

In Pakistan, parties use symbols to help illiterate voters find them on the ballots. PTI could not hold rallies or open campaign offices, while its online events were blocked. The party says such measures were unfair.

“It was a challenge for us to contest elections without the use of our traditional symbol, the cricket bat, on which we had worked for decades," Mr Jamal said.

Gohar Khan, chairman of the PTI, said in a post on X that it was leading in more than 150 seats, but that “attempts are being made to change the results".

Mr Sharif's PMLN declared it would form a government in Islamabad, with information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb saying the party's position was “strong.”

Even as the results are being compiled, independent candidates appear to have won several seats, Sohail Ahmad, a deputy director of at the Election Commission, told The National.

Pakistan's benchmark share index fell 3.4 per cent in early trading on Friday, according to the stock exchange's website.

An “internet issue” was the reason behind the delay in results being announced, the Election Commission said. Mobile phone services, which were suspended by before the election on Thursday, were partially restored.

Authorities said the suspension was carried out as a security measure. Services were cut by “law and order agencies” after violence on Wednesday in which 26 people were killed, Reuters quoted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as saying.

Elections in Pakistan 2024 A disabled man being taken to cast his vote in Peshawar, Pakistan. Musa Kamal for The National

Thousands of troops were on the streets and at polling stations across the country on Thursday. The borders with Iran and Afghanistan were closed temporarily as security was increased in an effort to ensure peaceful polling.

But despite the heightened security, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bomb blasts, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mostly in western provinces, the military said in a statement.

The dead included five police killed in attacks in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said. Two children died in a blast outside a women's polling station in Balochistan province.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the violence and the suspension of mobile services, according to a statement.