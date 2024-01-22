Ram Mandir: Religious fervour grips Ayodhya for temple's opening today

India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi is set to inaugurate the controversial Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, fulfilling a long-standing electoral promise of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Indian Air Force helicopters were seen showering petals over the temple since early morning, while the northern town has been decked with saffron flags – a colour associated with right-wing Hindu nationalists – and marigolds of the same colour.

Mr Modi will preside over a consecration ceremony performed by Hindu priests that is expected to last up to five hours and will be broadcast live on national television.

The temple was lit up and decorated with flowers a day before its opening. AP

A statue of Lord Rama as a child, weighing 200kg and about 2.5 metres high, was installed last week in the main sanctum of the multimillion-dollar temple, which is still under construction.

More than 7,000 people, including high-ranking officials, film stars such Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikant, sport stars, business tycoons and 100 dignitaries from 55 countries are expected to attend the consecration ceremony. There was heavy security in and around the temple.

The federal government declared a half-day holiday for its employees, while several states announced a holiday for banks and educational institutions.

Indian Air Force helicopters shower flower petals over the temple . AP

The Ram Mandir is built on a site of a 16th-century mosque, the Babri Masjid, that was demolished by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindu right-wing groups in 1992. The demolition sparked religious violence across the country in which about 2,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims.

Mr Modi, who is seeking a third consecutive term, said the new structure is a temple for all Indians.

He urged people of all religions to celebrate the day as Diwali, the annual festival of lights dedicated to Lord Rama.

The inauguration of the temple has also been marked by controversy over its consecration before the structure is fully built, with some religious leaders refusing to attend the ceremony. Construction is expected to be completed in December this year.

Opposition political parties have also questioned the rush to open the temple and have accused Mr Modi of using the inauguration to win the votes of India's Hindu majority.

Critics have also said his close association to the religious event goes against India's secular identity as laid down in its constitution.

About 80 per cent of India's 1.4 billion people follow Hinduism. Islam is the biggest minority religion, with more than 200 million followers. The country is also home to Christians, Sikhs, Zoroastrians and a Jewish community.

However, since coming to power in 2014, Mr Modi’s government has often been accused by opponents of espousing the cause of Hindutva – Hindu supremacy.